How my 3 children escaped death in Enugu building collapse – LG deputy chair
Saturday, August 21, 2021 10:10 am
The three-storey structure collapsed on another building belonging to Mr Ndukwe Okechukwu, the Deputy Chairman, Aniri Local Government Area of the state
By Nicholas Obisike
Mr Ndukwe Okechukwu, the Deputy Chairman, Aniri Local Government Area of the state has explained how his three children escaped being killed by a three-storey building that collapsed in Ugbene 2, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area on Friday evening.
The three-storey structure had collapsed on a building belonging to Okechukwu.
But the Deputy Local Government Chairman said that his wife and three children escaped unhurt by divine providence after the three-storey building collapsed on his house.
He said the way and manner the children survived the incident gave an indication of God’s intervention because the three of them had been reading their books in the sitting room but had leave the place to consult with their mother who was in her bedroom.
According to him, it was after the three of them had moved out of the sitting room to see their mother that the building collapsed on the sitting room part of his house.
An eyewitness, Mr Ugochukwu Okoye told NAN that more than seven illegal occupants of the three-storey building had left five days before the collapse.
Another eyewitness, Mr Lawrence Ude said he rushed to the scene of the building collapse on hearing what had happened.
“Since I arrived here, I have not heard of the loss of any lives,” he said.
Mr Daniel Ndukwe, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command also said there was no loss of life in the collapsed building. According to Ndukwe, at about 1900hrs, the police received information concerning the collapse of the building prompting security operatives to rush to the scene and cordon off the area.
“Preliminary investigation reveals that no life was lost and we will make further development available to the people,” he said.
