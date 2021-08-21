How my 3 children escaped death in Enugu building collapse – LG deputy chair

The three-storey structure had collapsed on a building belonging to Okechukwu.

But the Deputy Local Government Chairman said that his wife and three children escaped unhurt by divine providence after the three-storey building collapsed on his house.

He said the way and manner the children survived the incident gave an indication of God’s intervention because the three of them had been reading their books in the sitting room but had leave the place to consult with their mother who was in her bedroom.

According to him, it was after the three of them had moved out of the sitting room to see their mother that the building collapsed on the sitting room part of his house.