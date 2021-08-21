Inside the 3-month investigation that busted Ogun killer-robbery gang

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

After nearly three months of investigation, operatives of Ogun State Police Command have finally unraveled the riddle behind the disappearance of one Abiodun Odebunmi a POS operator in Ogun State.

Ogun Police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement revealed that the three months’ investigation by the Police not only led to the arrest of the killer of Odebunmi, but also other members of his robbery and killer gangs who targets POS and Uber taxi operators in their deadly activities.

Odebunmi had left his office at Aparadija area the previous day, to meet a customer with a cash sum of N4 million to be used for POS transaction on 17 April and never returned and was unreachable.

This led one of his workers, Aanu Salaudeen to make a report at Onipanu divisional headquarters on the 18th of April 2021.

Salaudeen told the Police that since his boss left office after he was called for the N4 million transaction, his phone number has not been going through and he has not been seen.

She also gave the police a hint that the people that invited her boss for the N4 million transaction had earlier done a transaction of 1.5 million naira with him the day before they invited out for the bigger transaction.

With the information, the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department of Ogun State Police Command embarked on investigation to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the businessman.

Using technical and intelligence based investigation, the CSP Femi Olabode led homicide team commenced investigation and their efforts paid off when the dead and burnt body of Odebunmi was discovered in an uncompleted building at Arobieye area of Ota, Ogun State.

Later, the Police was able to geo- locate the man who invited Odebunmi for the N4 million transaction to Otun Ekiti in Ekiti state.

But the suspect escaped from Ekiti to Offa, in Kwara State, before he could be arrested police detectives.

With determination to apprehend him, the team continued trailing him and they later got information that he was in Benin republic ,where he had gone to attend the court session of Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, and that he will soon be coming to Nigeria.

Having got the information on the day he will be returning to Nigeria, the police team laid ambush for him and got him arrested at the boundary between Ogun and Lagos state.

The suspect, later identified as Kehinde Salihu Jeili, who claimed to be a native of Apomu in Osun state confessed to killing Odebunmi

He confessed further that he deliberately lured the victim to Ota where he and his gang members were waiting for him with the money he was asked to bring, having transacted a 1.5 million naira business with him the previous day.

He added that Odebunmi was killed with a cutlass after they collected the money from him while the body was burnt in order to cover their tracks.

Jelili confessed that he was member of a gang who usually rob Uber taxi and POS Operators.

On how they carried out their operation, he confessed that one of them will pretend as passenger to the Uber driver, and will lure such driver to where his members were waiting.

He added that as soon as the Uber driver got to the place, the driver will be hacked to death and the car will be taken away to their receiver.

He identified one of their victims as one Idowu Ademiluyi who was matcheted to death after his gang members snatched his Toyota Corolla car in Itori area of Abeokuta.

The arrest of Kehinde Salihu, led the one Abiodun Akinola, a standby buyer of every proceed of their crimes.

The confessional statements of the duo led to the arrest of the other two suspects, Johnson Fakeye and Akinola Jamiu at Atan ota and Owode Yewa respectively.

One Toyota Camry, one Toyota Corolla and one Toyota Rave 4, whose owners had been gruesomely murdered were recovered from the gang.

The commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who was full of praises for the team for the painstaking investigation which lasted for almost three months, directed that it is not over until the last member of the devilish gang is arrested.

He therefore appealed to members of the public to always disclose their movement to at least one trusted person, whenever they have cause to keep appointment with an unknown person.

The Commissioner of Police also directed that the suspects be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.