Jigawa council bans under-aged children from grazing animals

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Buji Local Government Council of Jigawa has banned under-aged children from grazing animals in the area, the council’s Information Officer, Alhaji Ali Safiyanu, has said.

A statement he issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday, said that the council’s Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Suleiman, announced the ban recently at a meeting with the Farmers and Herdsmen Committee, in Buji.

“The action was taken after the council observed that the children could not fully control the animals, thereby allowing them to graze on farms.

“This action usually caused apprehension between farmers and owners of the animals, which can cause crises.

“So, to avoid problem, the council decided that no children should be sent to graze animals in any part of the LGA,” he said.

Safiyanu quoted the chairman as calling on the Agriculture Department of the council to hasten efforts at presenting its report on those found encroaching into designated cattle routes and grazing reserves in the area, to the committee.

Mr Abdullahi Garkuwa, head of the department, said they had identified those that encroached on cattle routes and grazing reserves, as well as those cultivating land in areas designated as game reserves.

He, however, said offenders had been assured by the head of department that their names would soon be submitted to the committee for proper action.

The information officer said the committee comprised security agents, councilors, traditional rulers, farmers and members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN). (NAN)