Mark mourns Brig.-Gen.Olurin, says a fine officer, gentleman has fallen

Aminu Garko

Former President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of retired Brig.- Gen. Adetunji Idowu Olurin.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Paul Mumeh, on Saturday in Minna, Mark said: “ I have lost a brother, colleague, course mate and comrade in arms.”

Olurin, who was also a former Military Governor of Oyo State and Field Commander of ECOMOG Peacekeeping Force in Liberia, died in LUTH on Aug. 20, after a brief illness, at the age of 76.

Mark explained that the late Olurin was a dependable, reliable and extra ordinary officer , who distinguished himself meritoriously in the service to man and country .

The former senate helmsman, said that Gen. Olurin and him, were course mates of the 3rd Regular Course of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) between 1967 and 1970.

He described Olurin as one of the best and fertile minds, ever produced by the Nigerian Army.

”In all the commands and formations he served, including Field Commander, Economic Community of West African Monitoring Group Peace Keeping Force in Liberia, between 1992 and 1993 and other foreign services , Olurin left a legacy of excellence.

”He was a patriotic officer who believed in the sanctity of peace and unity of the country.

“He craved for an egalitarian society, where justice , equity and fairness is the norm.

“I was looking forward to our ( NDA Course 3 Alumni Association) Annual General Meeting, billed for Ado Ekiti , Ekiti in September, only to be confronted with the news of his death.

“His departure at this time is sad and painful,” he said.

Mark prayed God to grant the late Brig.-Gen., eternal rest and the immediate family, the fortitude to bear the loss.