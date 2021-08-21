Tsola Emiko Crowned Ogiame Atuwase III, Preaches Unity

* Governor Obaseki congratulates him

By Jethro Ibileke

Tsola Emiko Crowned Ogiame Atuwase III By Jethro Ibileke Following the successful completion of traditional rites, Prince Tsola Emiko was on Saturday crowned as the 21th Olu of Warri. He was crowned at Ode-Itsekiri in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, in line with Itsekiri tradition. He will now be addressed and called His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse lll. His father was crowned Ogiame Atuwatse llbin 1987, and he reigned till 2015. Earlier, a cross section of Crème de la crème of the Nigerian society were present at Ode-Itsekiris, Warri South LGA of the State, to witness the coronation ceremony of Prince Tsola Emiko as the 21th Olu of Warri. Among top dignitaries currently present at the venue of the ceremony include the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Chief Festu Keyamo, who reoresented Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Top traditional rulers from across the country, led by the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ọjájá II, witness the crowning of the Warri Monarch. Other prominent citizens of the country present include former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, NFF President, Mr Amaju Pinnick and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase.

Today, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, congratulated Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko on his coronation as the 21st Olu of Warri.

The Monarch is now to be known and addressed as Ogiame Atuwase III, Olu of Warri.

Obaseki, in a statement on Saturday, wished the new Olu of Warri a successful reign on the throne of his father’s.

He also prayed that his rule will usher in unity, blessings and prosperity for the people and Kingdom.

Obaseki wrote: “On behalf of the government and good people of Edo State, I congratulate you, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, on your coronation as the 21st Olu of Warri.

“Your ascension to the throne of your forefathers comes at a time when our nation is in dire need of leaders with the passion, commitment and capacity to engender cohesion and promote prosperity and development.

“As we celebrate your ascension to the revered royal throne, I pray your reign brings enormous blessings to the people and kingdom of Warri, and indeed the entire nation.

“Congratulations! Long may you reign”

