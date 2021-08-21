Pa Kolawole Onanuga dies at 89

The death has occurred in Ijebu Ode of Omoba Kolawole Sabitu Onanuga on Saturday, August 21. He was 89 years old and would have been 90 on September 22.

Omoba Onanuga, until his death, was the head of the Onanuga, Gbagba and Onasoga Royal Families of the Anikilaya Ruling House of Ijebuland.

The deceased was educated in Ijebu Ode and on completion of his Secondary education, moved to Enugu for many years.

Following the outbreak of the civil war in 1967, he left Enugu and moved to Ibadan. He spent all his working life with UTC as a sales representative.

Upon his retirement from the company, he moved back to Ijebu Ode with his family to commence a private business. He remained an astute businessman until his death.

He was also appointed Otun Baba Adinni of Ijebuland, a position he held until his death.

He was survived by many wives and children. His eldest daughter, Alhaja Iyabosola Mustapha is the wife of Senator Lekan Mustapha who is representing Ogun East in the ninth Senate, Omoba Laide Onanuga popularly known as “So Sure” in political circles in Ijebuland and a businessman, Omoba Olabode Onanuga amongst other children.

He has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.