Photos/Wedding of Buhari’s son: Atiku, Jonathan, others attend

President Buhari was chief host at the Solemnisation of the Marriage Contract between his son, Yusuf and Zahra, Daughter of Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero in Bichi, Kano State on 20th Aug 2021

For many Nigerian who believe that political differences must be a matter of sword, dagger and AK 47, this is a lesson. At the event were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Former Niger President Mahamadou Isoufou and Former President Goodluck Jonathan.

See more photos below: