Photos/Wedding of Buhari’s son: Atiku, Jonathan, others attend

Photos/Wedding of Buhari’s son: Atiku, Jonathan, others attend

Saturday, August 21, 2021 3:46 am


 

Yusuf the groom, right

President Buhari was chief host at the Solemnisation of the Marriage Contract between his son, Yusuf and Zahra, Daughter of Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero in Bichi, Kano State on 20th Aug 2021

For many Nigerian who believe that political differences must be a matter of sword, dagger and AK 47, this is a lesson. At the event were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Former Niger President Mahamadou Isoufou and Former President Goodluck Jonathan.

See more photos below:

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State: 3 hours ago

    ‘Big lie’ – NGF reacts on alleged new N243.8bn Paris refund to States
    Nigerian troops: 4 hours ago

    Troops nab suspected Boko Haram urea fertilizer supplier
    University of Jos 4 hours ago

    Insecurity: UniJos suspends academic activities, shuts hostels 
    Police: 6 hours ago

    Tension in Delta community over murder of vigilante chairman
    The invitation card for installation of one Idris Adanno as Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo State 7 hours ago

    ‘Sultan’ begs Oba of Benin, blames ‘language’ for coronation controversies
    File: Gunmen: kill 17 people in Benue 8 hours ago

    Benue: Again rampaging gunmen kill 17
    Femi Adesina 9 hours ago

    PMB: Call him the master finisher
    12 hours ago

    More Youth in Leadership good for APC, Nigeria – Senate President