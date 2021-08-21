Police arrest 2 kidnap suspects, rescue 8-year-old victim in Lagos

Police arrest 2 kidnap suspects, rescue 8-year-old victim in Lagos

Saturday, August 21, 2021 3:57 pm


Hakeem Odumosu: Lagos State Police Commissioner : warns against violence during Lagos LG election

Hakeem Odumosu: Lagos State Police Commissioner

By Moses Omorogieva

The Police Command in Lagos State,  says it has arrested two male kidnap suspects, who allegedly conspired and  kidnapped an eight year-old child, Daniel Chukwudi from his parents’ home.

The spokesman of the command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu,  disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, stressing that the victim was allegedly kidnapped on July 12,  and was rescued six days after.

Ajisebutu said the suspects, allegedly  planned and executed their crime with the victim’s neighbour, who had unhindered access to the family.

He said the suspects lured the victim from his parents’ home at Aboru, Ipaja, and abducted him to Ajangbadi area of Lagos, where he was kept in custody for six days before he was rescued.

According to him, 24 hours after the evil act, the suspects reached out to the victim’s parents, demanding  N2.5 million ransom, threatening to kill the victim if their demand was not met.

“Following report by the distressed parents, operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau,  began a painstaking, diligent investigation, which led to the arrest of the two suspects in their criminal hideout.

“The victim was also rescued from his detention, where he was kept incommunicado.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be charged to court after investigations,” he said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani: says APC will soon take over Southeast part of the country 24 mins ago

    2023: We’re rejigging APC to win in Enugu— Nnamani
    Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero, as gets staff of office as the second Emir of Bichi from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano 37 mins ago

    Ganduje presents staff of office to Buhari’s in-law
    43 mins ago

    Fayemi Mourns Death of Former Ekiti Administrator, Gen. Olurin
    Open grazing: Herdsmen and their cows: Buji Local Government Council of Jigawa State banned under-aged children from grazing animals in the area, 1 hour ago

    Jigawa council bans under-aged children from grazing animals
    Desperate Afghans besiege Kabul Airport to get out of the country after take over by the Taliban 1 hour ago

    Thousands besiege Kabul airport in frantic attempt to flee Taliban
    Naira notes: value on the decline 3 hours ago

    All Iffy on the Economy Front
    Kehinde Salihu Jeili and members of his gang arrested for robbing, killing POS operators, UBER drivers in Ogun State 4 hours ago

    Inside the 3-month investigation that busted Ogun killer-robbery gang
    4 hours ago

    14 Facts on Tsola Emiko, New Olu of Warri