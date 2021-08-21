Police shoot 2 bandits dead, recover 2 AK47 riffles in Ogun

By Ige Adekunle

The Police Command in Ogun has confirmed neutralising two suspected bandits and recovered two AK47 riffles at Bere forest in Onigaaru area along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The command’s Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this in a statement made available on Saturday to newsmen in Ota.

Oyeyemi said the feat was recorded in furtherance to bush combing operation in search of kidnappers terrorising different parts of the state.

According to him, men of the command, in the early hours of Saturday, engaged the suspected kidnappers in gun duel at the Bere forest.

“This is as a result of information received by the command from members of the public that the AK47 bearing hoodlums, numbering about six were sighted in the forest, possibly waiting for the appropriate time to strike.

“Upon the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, quickly deployed the command’s tactical teams, coordinated by the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba Division, CSP Olusola Oniyiku, to the forest in search of the hoodlums.

“While the combing was going on, the hoodlums, on sighting the policemen, opened fire on them, and gun battle ensued between them.

“At the end of the encounter, one of the bandits was shot dead on the spot, while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries,” he said.

The PPRO said that one of the bandits with bullets wound was arrested in the bush, but gave up the ghost few minutes after.

He added that two AK47 riffles with breech numbers 1983NF1040 and 1987-3-CA-1212 , with five rounds of ammunition were recovered from them.

Oyeyemi said the latest riffle recovery made by the command brought it to four AK47 riffles within two weeks, adding that four sachets of tramadol were also recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the statement added that the commissioner of police had ordered massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang.

He also appealed to members of the public, especially medical facilities, not to hesitate to inform the police, if anyone with gunshot injuries was seen in their area.

The police boss assured residents that the command would not rest on its oars until the state was rid of criminal elements.