Police shoot 2 bandits dead, recover 2 AK47 riffles in Ogun

Police shoot 2 bandits dead, recover 2 AK47 riffles in Ogun

Saturday, August 21, 2021 10:52 pm


Nigeria Police: shot dead notorious kidnappers in Ogun

Nigeria Police: shot dead notorious kidnappers in Ogun

By Ige Adekunle
The Police Command in Ogun has confirmed neutralising two suspected bandits and recovered two AK47 riffles at Bere forest in Onigaaru area along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The command’s Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this in a statement made available on Saturday to newsmen in Ota.
Oyeyemi said the feat was recorded in furtherance to bush combing operation in search of kidnappers terrorising different parts of the state.
According to him, men of the command, in the early hours of Saturday, engaged the suspected kidnappers in gun duel at the Bere forest.
“This is as a result of information received by the command from members of the public that the AK47 bearing hoodlums, numbering about six were sighted in the forest, possibly waiting for the appropriate time to strike.
“Upon the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, quickly deployed the command’s tactical teams, coordinated by the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba Division, CSP Olusola Oniyiku, to the forest in search of the hoodlums.
“While the combing was going on, the hoodlums, on sighting the policemen, opened fire on them, and gun battle ensued between them.
“At the end of the encounter, one of the bandits was shot dead on the spot, while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries,” he said.
The PPRO said that one of the bandits with bullets wound was arrested in the bush, but gave up the ghost few minutes after.
He added that two AK47 riffles with breech numbers 1983NF1040 and 1987-3-CA-1212 , with five rounds of ammunition were recovered from them.
Oyeyemi said the latest riffle recovery made by the command brought it to four AK47 riffles within two weeks, adding that four sachets of tramadol were also recovered from them.
Meanwhile, the statement added that the commissioner of police had ordered massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang.
He also appealed to members of the public, especially medical facilities, not to hesitate to inform the police, if anyone with gunshot injuries was seen in their area.
The police boss assured residents that the command would not rest on its oars until the state was rid of criminal elements.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Minister of Youths and Sports,Sunday Dare 21 mins ago

    World Athletics Under-20 Championships: FG to reward gold medalists with $5,000
    47 mins ago

    A Legacy of Faith, Character, Service Can Influence Communities, Nation– Osinbajo
    55 mins ago

    Pa Kolawole Onanuga dies at 89
    The 35-year-old suspect arrested with 260 rounds of live ammunition and 53 empty magazines in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa state. 1 hour ago

    Wanted man arrested with ammunition, magazines in Nasarawa
    Late Gen. Tunji Olurin 2 hours ago

    Mark mourns Brig.-Gen.Olurin, says a fine officer, gentleman has fallen
    Femi Fani Kayode and Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in Kano 2 hours ago

    ‘If you like, drop dead’ – Fani-Kayode replies critics of his association with Pantami
    Gen Adetunji Idowu Olurin: family says he died after brief illness 4 hours ago

    Brig.-Gen Olurin died after brief illness – Family
    Mr Emeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education 4 hours ago

    Buhari hails devotion of Nwajiuba to improve Nigeria’s education system