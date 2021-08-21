Taliban’s political chief in Kabul for negotiations on forming new govt. – Reports

Taliban’s political chief in Kabul for negotiations on forming new govt. – Reports

Saturday, August 21, 2021 10:54 am


Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban’s deputy leader and negotiator now in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan for negotiation on forming new government

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban’s deputy leader and negotiator now in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan for negotiation on forming new government

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the chief of the Taliban’s political office (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), is in Kabul to negotiate the formation of a new Afghan government.

According to media reports, Mullah Baradar arrived in Kabul on Saturday

The Agence France-Presse news agency, which reported this, cited the movement’s senior official.

AFP said the source informed it that Mullah Baradar was expected to hold meetings to discuss the creation of an inclusive government.

Afghan politicians unaffiliated with the Taliban will also reportedly take part in the negotiations.

The source added that the group planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks.

The new framework for governing the country would not be a democracy by Western definition, but “It will protect everyone’s rights,” the source added

“Legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taliban aim to present the new governing framework in the next few weeks,” he said.

Although the group has sought to present a more moderate face since its takeover, the Taliban ruled with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001, before being toppled by U.S.-led forces for sheltering al Qaeda militants behind the Sept. 11 attacks. (Sputnik/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    14 Facts on Tsola Emiko, New Olu of Warri
    49 mins ago

    Olu Of Warri’s coronation: Commercial Activities Paralysed
    Chaotic scene at Kabul airport on Monday as Afghans rush to leave Afghanistan after Taliban's takeover 58 mins ago

    Evacuation from Afghanistan ‘largest airlift of people in history’ – Biden
    Police: repel robbery attack in Imo, kill wanted robbery kingpin, Bugatti 1 hour ago

    Notorious robbery kingpin, Bugatti killed by Police in Imo gun-battle
    Members of Taliban in Afghanistan's president office 2 hours ago

    Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals
    President Muhammadu Buhari: PDP says Buhari is already a failure, asks him to apologise to Nigerians 2 hours ago

    PDP to Buhari: You’re already a failure, apologise to Nigerians
    File: Gunmen: 60 missing after gunmen attack in Zamfara 2 hours ago

    Zamfara: 60 people missing after gunmen’s attack
    The three-storey structure collapsed on another building belonging to Mr Ndukwe Okechukwu, the Deputy Chairman, Aniri Local Government Area of the state 2 hours ago

    How my 3 children escaped death in Enugu building collapse – LG deputy chair