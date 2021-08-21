Taliban’s political chief in Kabul for negotiations on forming new govt. – Reports

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the chief of the Taliban’s political office (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), is in Kabul to negotiate the formation of a new Afghan government.

According to media reports, Mullah Baradar arrived in Kabul on Saturday

The Agence France-Presse news agency, which reported this, cited the movement’s senior official.

AFP said the source informed it that Mullah Baradar was expected to hold meetings to discuss the creation of an inclusive government.

Afghan politicians unaffiliated with the Taliban will also reportedly take part in the negotiations.

The source added that the group planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks.

The new framework for governing the country would not be a democracy by Western definition, but “It will protect everyone’s rights,” the source added

“Legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taliban aim to present the new governing framework in the next few weeks,” he said.

Although the group has sought to present a more moderate face since its takeover, the Taliban ruled with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001, before being toppled by U.S.-led forces for sheltering al Qaeda militants behind the Sept. 11 attacks. (Sputnik/NAN)