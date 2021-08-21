Troops nab suspected Boko Haram urea fertilizer supplier

Troops nab suspected Boko Haram urea fertilizer supplier

Saturday, August 21, 2021 12:30 am


Nigerian troops:

Nigerian troops: Nab suspected supplier of fertiliser to Boko Haram

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army says its troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force, North East Operation, Hadin Kai (OPHK), have arrested one Yusuf Saleh, a suspected Boko Haram Urea Fertilizer supplier in Yobe.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Friday, said the suspect was arrested at Bayamari village in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe.

Nwachukwu said the suspect was nabbed by the vigilant troops with a total of 38 (50Kg) bags of Urea following a tip off.

He said that the urea fertilizer has been banned by the Federal Government because of its usage in the manufacture of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) by terrorists.

According to him, the suspect is currently helping investigators with useful information.

“Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have been commended for their vigilance and swift response in arresting the suspect.

“They are also encouraged not to allow any form of distraction from the marauding terrorists, whose ranks have suffered acute manpower depletion as a result of ongoing kinetic and none kinetic operations conducted by troops.

“Law-abiding people of North-East Nigeria are assured of the Chief of Army Staff’s determination to finally exterminate the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals from their hideouts,” he said.

Nwachukwu, however, urged the people to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that would enhance the execution of the ongoing counter insurgency operations in the region. (NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State: 1 hour ago

    ‘Big lie’ – NGF reacts on alleged new N243.8bn Paris refund to States
    University of Jos 1 hour ago

    Insecurity: UniJos suspends academic activities, shuts hostels 
    Police: 4 hours ago

    Tension in Delta community over murder of vigilante chairman
    The invitation card for installation of one Idris Adanno as Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo State 5 hours ago

    ‘Sultan’ begs Oba of Benin, blames ‘language’ for coronation controversies
    File: Gunmen: kill 17 people in Benue 6 hours ago

    Benue: Again rampaging gunmen kill 17
    Femi Adesina 7 hours ago

    PMB: Call him the master finisher
    10 hours ago

    More Youth in Leadership good for APC, Nigeria – Senate President
    10 hours ago

    Editors Congratulate Its Former President on His Appointment As NNPC’s Spokesman