Wanted man arrested with ammunition, magazines in Nasarawa

Wanted man arrested with ammunition, magazines in Nasarawa

Saturday, August 21, 2021 9:48 pm


The 35-year-old suspect arrested with 260 rounds of live ammunition and 53 empty magazines in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

The 35-year-old suspect arrested with 260 rounds of live ammunition and  53 empty magazines in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

By Sunday John

The Police Command in Nasarawa State  says it has arrested a 35-year-old suspect with 260 rounds of live ammunition and  53 empty magazines in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ramhan Nansel, on Saturday in Lafia, said that the suspect was arrested at Alushi Junction in Akwanga where the items and the sum of N38,500 cash were recovered from him.

Nansel said the arrest of the suspect, who had been on the police wanted list for alleged armed robbery and kidnapping, followed intelligence that he  was sighted at Alushi Junction in Akwanga.

 

The 53 empty magazines recovered from the suspect arrested in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

The 53 empty magazines recovered from the suspect arrested in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

“On Aug. 21,  at about 9 a.m., we received  information which  indicated that the suspected criminal was sighted at Alushi Junction, Akwanga LGA.

“A detachment of Police operatives attached to Akwanga Division were immediately deployed to the area where the 35-year-old suspect was arrested.

“Upon diligent and systematic search, 53 empty magazines, 260 rounds of live ammunition and cash sum of N38,500 were recovered from him as exhibits,” Nansel added.

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adesina Soyemi, had ordered that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for thorough investigation.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Nigeria Police: shot dead notorious kidnappers in Ogun 15 mins ago

    Police shoot 2 bandits dead, recover 2 AK47 riffles in Ogun
    Minister of Youths and Sports,Sunday Dare 25 mins ago

    World Athletics Under-20 Championships: FG to reward gold medalists with $5,000
    51 mins ago

    A Legacy of Faith, Character, Service Can Influence Communities, Nation– Osinbajo
    60 mins ago

    Pa Kolawole Onanuga dies at 89
    Late Gen. Tunji Olurin 2 hours ago

    Mark mourns Brig.-Gen.Olurin, says a fine officer, gentleman has fallen
    Femi Fani Kayode and Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in Kano 2 hours ago

    ‘If you like, drop dead’ – Fani-Kayode replies critics of his association with Pantami
    Gen Adetunji Idowu Olurin: family says he died after brief illness 4 hours ago

    Brig.-Gen Olurin died after brief illness – Family
    Mr Emeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education 4 hours ago

    Buhari hails devotion of Nwajiuba to improve Nigeria’s education system