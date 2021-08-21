Wanted man arrested with ammunition, magazines in Nasarawa

By Sunday John

The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has arrested a 35-year-old suspect with 260 rounds of live ammunition and 53 empty magazines in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ramhan Nansel, on Saturday in Lafia, said that the suspect was arrested at Alushi Junction in Akwanga where the items and the sum of N38,500 cash were recovered from him.

Nansel said the arrest of the suspect, who had been on the police wanted list for alleged armed robbery and kidnapping, followed intelligence that he was sighted at Alushi Junction in Akwanga.

“On Aug. 21, at about 9 a.m., we received information which indicated that the suspected criminal was sighted at Alushi Junction, Akwanga LGA.

“A detachment of Police operatives attached to Akwanga Division were immediately deployed to the area where the 35-year-old suspect was arrested.

“Upon diligent and systematic search, 53 empty magazines, 260 rounds of live ammunition and cash sum of N38,500 were recovered from him as exhibits,” Nansel added.

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adesina Soyemi, had ordered that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for thorough investigation.