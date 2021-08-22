Ambassador Alege presents letter of credence to President of Unkraine

Ambassador Alege presents letter of credence to President of Unkraine

Sunday, August 22, 2021 7:51 pm


Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Amb Shina Fatai Alege, presenting his Letter of Credence to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

*Calls for more cooperation between Ukraine and Nigeria

*Aknowleges role of Ukraine in the Ajaokuta Steel Plant in Kogi State

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Ukraine,  Shina Fatai Alege, on Thursday 19 August 2021, presented his letter of credence to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Amb Shina Fatai Alege, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Alege delivered greetings from President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and the good people of the country “who have good memories of Ukraine as a great country, a friend and international ally…” Alege added that Nigerians remember the role of Ukraine which, as a constituent unit of the defunct USSR, played a unifying role “in keeping Nigeria as one indivisible entity.”

The Ambassador said Nigeria noted with interest Ukraine’s steady progress since its independence and its determined efforts in attaining “economic growth and other reform measures aimed at improving the standard of living of the populace.” Thus, it is in recognition and support of these commendable efforts that Nigeria and Ukraine, according to Alege “need to further elevate their bilateral relations to the next level for the benefit of our peoples.” While it is true that the relationship between the two countries has been growing steadily, the Ambassador advocated that Nigeria and Ukraine “can do more in the areas of the economy, trade, education and defence.”

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Amb Shina Fatai Alege, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In his reminiscences about the bond between the two countries which dates back to the early days of Nigeria’s independence, Alege acknowledged the role played by Ukraine, “albeit as a component state of the Soviet Union,” in the development of the infrastructural and human resources of Nigeria. “Many Ukrainians then took positions in various construction industries within Nigeria. In a similar vein, many Nigerian youths were offered the use of educational facilities in the Soviet Union,” said he.

He added that today, Nigeria has over 6,000 students pursuing academic knowledge in various disciplines in Ukraine. Alege mentioned the Ajaokuta Steel Plant in Nigeria, saying Ukraine “has played a highly commendable part in this dream venture.

The Ambassador further advocated that the two countries must play a “pivotal role in the equitable management of global wealth between industrial and developing countries such as common membership of the United Nations.

Below is Ambassador Alege’s full speech:

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu during the thanksgiving in Owo 11 mins ago

    Ondo gov. poll: My S/Court judgment a miracle, says Akeredolu
    2 hours ago

    Passing through the gateway to the Gateway State
    Chief Mathew Emiohe, 3 hours ago

    Why I wanted to quit politics – Edo PDP chieftain
    Professor Akin Abayomi 3 hours ago

    Lagos records 122 COVID-19 related deaths in 20 days
    Two of the drug trafficking suspects nabbed by NDLEA 4 hours ago

    Alleged drug trafficker excreted 68 wraps of heroin in NDLEA’s custody
    File: NDLEA operatives: 4 hours ago

    NDLEA operatives storm church, nab drug dealer in Lagos
    President Muhammadu Buhari: PDP says Buhari is already a failure, asks him to apologise to Nigerians 5 hours ago

    Group drags Buhari, others to court over missing N106bn
    5 hours ago

    Why did Expensive back the entrance?