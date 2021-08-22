Bethel abduction: 15 more students regain freedom, bandits hold on to 65

By Mohammed Tijjani

Fifteen more abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, Kaduna State, have regained their freedom, after 48 days in captivity.

Rev. John Hayab, the state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said this when he spoke with newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday.

“Fifteen more students were released on Saturday night and 65 students are still with the bandits, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that bandits in the early hours of July 5, invaded the school and kidnapped an unspecified number of students.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, spokesperson for the police command in the state also confirmed the release of the students.

Jalige, however, said that the police was not in the picture of whether ransome was paid by the parents before the students release or not.

“We are not aware of that,” he said.