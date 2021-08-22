Gunmen shoot 9 dead in Kaduna village

Gunmen shoot 9 dead in Kaduna village

Sunday, August 22, 2021 10:43 pm


File: Gunmen: Kill 9 in Kaduna

File: Gunmen: Kill 9 in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government says an attack on Ungwan Dooh village in Zangon Kataf Local Government area of the state on Saturday, has resulted in the death of no fewer than nine persons.
Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for  Internal Security and Home Affairs, said in a statement issued on Sunday that the attack, carried out by unidentified men, also led to the injury of one person.
He said the incident was reported to the Kaduna State government by troops of Operation Safe Haven, who responded to distress calls and mobilized to the area.
According to him, the  assailants fled on sighting the troops.
” Nine corpses have been recovered so far, following a search of the village.
“One resident  sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital; two houses were razed in the attack,”he added.
The Commissioner said that the troops had also rescued 12 persons while they were fleeing from the attackers.
He said that the troops  were still carrying out search and rescue operations, and would disclose the exact number of casualties at the end of the exercise.
Aruwan said the Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who received the report with sadness, condemned the recent spate of devastating attacks in the area.
According to him, the acting Governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, and sent condolences to their families.
The Commissioner said that Balarabe, who also wished the injured resident quick recovery, urged security agencies to conduct diligent investigations into the attack.
He said that the troops were working in the area and would update the public on further development.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Weapons recovered by the Multinational Joint Task Force 6 mins ago

    Multinational task force kills insurgents around Lake Chad
    Romelu Lukaku; sets Chelsea on the path of defeat of Arsenal 32 mins ago

    Returning hero Lukaku sets Chelsea on way to 2-0 win at Arsenal
    Obasanjo-and-Olu-of-Warri 1 hour ago

    Obasanjo, Okowa, tells Olu of Warri to unite, heal Itsekiri nation
    Police: arrest seven armed robbery suspects in Delta 2 hours ago

    Police nab 7 armed robbery suspects, recover firearms, vehicle in Delta
    Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu during the thanksgiving in Owo 3 hours ago

    Ondo gov. poll: My S/Court judgment a miracle, says Akeredolu
    3 hours ago

    Ambassador Alege presents letter of credence to President of Unkraine
    5 hours ago

    Passing through the gateway to the Gateway State
    Chief Mathew Emiohe, 6 hours ago

    Why I wanted to quit politics – Edo PDP chieftain