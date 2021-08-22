Killings: Kogi evacuates students from Plateau State

Sunday, August 22, 2021 1:24 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Following the recent attacks in Plateau State, particularly in Jos North Local Government Area of the state and the closing down of the University of Jos by the school management, Kogi State Students studying in the University and other higher institutions in Plateau State have been successfully evacuated by the state government.

In a press statement on Saturday, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Onogwu Muhammed said the students returned in buses with heavy security escorts provided by the State Government on Friday.

This was as a result of the directive of Governor Yahaya Bello mandating that everything necessary must be done to return the students safely back home.

While describing the event on the Plateau as unfortunate, the governor assured the students of their quick return to school, noting that the authority in Plateau State was on top of the situation to restore law and order in the state. The Governor praised the students for their orderly conduct and patience during the unfortunate incident.

 

