Multinational task force kills insurgents around Lake Chad

Sunday, August 22, 2021 11:00 pm


Weapons recovered by the Multinational Joint Task Force

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have eliminated scores of Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the ongoing clearance operations around Lake Chad region.

The Chief of Military Public Information, Col. Muhammad Dole, said this in a statement on Sunday in Ndjamena Chad.

Dole said the renewed vigour and resilience by the forces to flush out the remnants of the terrorists around the fringes of Lake Chad region had continued to yield positive results.

He said the troops of Sector 3 in Monguno successfully repelled an ambush by the terrorists while conducting routine patrols along Gajiram general areas in Gambari axis.

According to him, four insurgents were neutralised while many fled with multiple gun shot wounds during the encounter.

He added that one soldier who sustained injury in the attack was being treated at a military medical facility.

“The items recovered are: three AK47 rifles, 10 (7.62mm) special rounds, one 3HG, one magazine carrier, assorted drugs and one hair comb among other items.

“During his recent familiarisation/operational visits to sectors levels, the Force Commander of MNJTF, Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, charged the troops to maintain the tempo and adopt aggressive posture in dealing with insurgents to deny them freedom of action.

“The FC commended the troops and reiterated his earlier commitment to providing necessary support to defeat the remaining criminals across the region,” he said.

