NDLEA operatives storm church, nab drug dealer in Lagos

Church service ended on a sour note for Stephen Afam Ikeanyionwu, on Sunday as he was arrested by operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, as soon as he stepped out of a popular Pentecostal church at Mike Ajari street, Ojodu Berger area of Lagos where he has gone to worship.

Operatives of NDLEA had traced Ikeanyoinwu to the church following his linkage to attempt to export 69.65 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, and cannabis to the United Kingdom through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos.

He had allegedly sent the bags containing the drugs to the airport for export through a freight forwarding company, which in turn gave it to a driver to deliver at the NAHCO export shed.

However, operatives of the NDLEA intercepted the consignment of illicit drugs on Thursday, 12th August 2021 and began a manhunt for the baron behind the attempted export of illicit drugs, Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA said in a statement.

“Following the arrest of the driver, follow-up operations and investigations later revealed the true identity of the actual owner of the consignment, Stephen Afam Ikeanyionwu, who was arrested three days later in a sting operation,” he added.