NDLEA operatives storm church, nab drug dealer in Lagos

NDLEA operatives storm church, nab drug dealer in Lagos

Sunday, August 22, 2021 4:14 pm


File: NDLEA operatives:

File: NDLEA operatives:

Church service ended on a sour note for Stephen Afam Ikeanyionwu, on Sunday as he was arrested by operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, as soon as he stepped out of a popular Pentecostal church at Mike Ajari street, Ojodu Berger area of Lagos where  he has gone to worship.

Operatives of NDLEA had traced Ikeanyoinwu  to the church following his linkage to attempt to export  69.65 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, and cannabis to the United Kingdom through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos.

He had allegedly sent the bags containing the drugs to the airport for export through a freight forwarding company, which in turn gave it to a driver to deliver at the NAHCO export shed.

However, operatives of the NDLEA intercepted the  consignment of illicit drugs on Thursday, 12th August 2021 and began a manhunt for the baron behind the attempted export of illicit drugs, Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA said in a statement.

“Following the arrest of the driver, follow-up operations and investigations later revealed the true identity of the actual owner of the consignment, Stephen Afam Ikeanyionwu, who was arrested three days later in a sting operation,” he added.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Professor Akin Abayomi 2 mins ago

    Lagos records 122 COVID-19 related deaths in 20 days
    Two of the drug trafficking suspects nabbed by NDLEA 27 mins ago

    Alleged drug trafficker excreted 68 wraps of heroin in NDLEA’s custody
    President Muhammadu Buhari: PDP says Buhari is already a failure, asks him to apologise to Nigerians 2 hours ago

    Group drags Buhari, others to court over missing N106bn
    2 hours ago

    Why did Expensive back the entrance?
    Nigeria Police: 3 hours ago

    Police arrest woman over IPOB/ESN attacks in South East
    Members of Taliban in Afghanistan's president office 3 hours ago

    Afghanistan: How Taliban takeover will affect terrorists in Nigeria – Don
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,064 new cases, 13 deaths
    Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State: 15 more students regain freedom 3 hours ago

    Bethel abduction: 15 more students regain freedom, bandits hold on to 65