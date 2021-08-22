Self Defense: Masari slams critics, dismisses call for his resignation

Self Defense: Masari slams critics, dismisses call for his resignation

Sunday, August 22, 2021 8:24 am


Governor Bello Masari:

Governor Bello Masari:

By Abbas Bamalli

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has dismissed a call by the state’s chapter of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) for his resignation over his stance on self defence against bandits.

Reacting to the call, Madari described it as quite absurd for reasons not hard to fathom.

Alhaji Abdul Labaran, the governor’s Director General on Media, quoted Masari as saying this in a statement on Sunday in Katsina.

The News  Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor had at a ceremony in Jibia Local Government Area of the state, advised residents to defend themselves against bandits and other criminals terrorising them.

Following the directive by the governor, the coalition called on him to resign his position as the governor and chief security officer of the state.

But Masari said: “Security is on the exclusive list of the Nigerian Constitution, which means it is exclusively a Federal Government affair.

“In matters of security, a governor is the Chief Security Officer of his state only in name, because the various security chiefs working in the state take orders not from him, but from their superiors in Abuja.

“The only things they take from governors are the financial and material assistance (both solicited and unsolicited), which they extend to the security institutions in the states.”

The statement declared that Masari was second to none when it comes to proactive engagement with security agencies in the state.

He attributed the massive increase in the number of security formations in Katsina State and the North West in general to the dogged commitment and determination of Masari to see to the successful prosecution of the war against banditry.

According to the statement, it is this posture that persuaded his North West colleagues to make him the chairman of their security committee.

“As constitutionally elected office holders, governors do not succumb to the intimidation of some self-serving disgruntled elements, masquerading as human rights campaigners by resigning.

“If they are found wanting in the discharge of their responsibilities, the Nigerian Constitution has provided the protocols for easing them out of office, and no House of Assembly is in the dark about that.

“Masari is not the first Governor to make the suggestion. In states where the citizens do not politicise security issues, they rally round their leaders who had similarly admonished their people.

“Therefore, to suggest that governor Masari should resign for his patriotic candor and courage in admonition his people to wake up and resist the bandits by acquiring arms for self defence, betrays a sheer lack of the understanding of the letter and spirit as well as the workings of the Nigerian Constitution, or a motive which is anything but altruistic,” the statement read in part.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Ali Pantami: says Nigeria will deploy 5G technology 13 mins ago

    Nigeria to deploy 5G network soon – Pantami
    President Muhammadu Buhari: PDP says Buhari is already a failure, asks him to apologise to Nigerians 45 mins ago

    Analysis: Buhari, How Not to Fail
    Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire: raises alert on arrest of suspects behind import of fake COVID-19 Vaccine to Africa 8 hours ago

    Doctors’ Strike: FG to implement MoU with NMA
    Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State 9 hours ago

    Plateau Killings: Lalong begs Ondo people, govt for forgiveness
    The armoured vehicles produced locally by the fabricating team led by the Dep. Gov. of Kebbi state, who is a retired military officer. 9 hours ago

    Insecurity: Kebbi fabricates ‘Armoured Personnel Carriers’ (+photos)
    Nigeria Police: shot dead notorious kidnappers in Ogun 10 hours ago

    Police shoot 2 bandits dead, recover 2 AK47 riffles in Ogun
    Minister of Youths and Sports,Sunday Dare 10 hours ago

    World Athletics Under-20 Championships: FG to reward gold medalists with $5,000
    10 hours ago

    A Legacy of Faith, Character, Service Can Influence Communities, Nation– Osinbajo