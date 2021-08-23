2023: Again, Osinbajo speaks on alleged presidential ambition

Monday, August 23, 2021 10:34 pm


Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has again reiterated that he has not declared interest in running for presidency in Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election.

Laolu Akande, media aide of the Vice President said this in a statement on Monday while denying link to posters and some promotional materials linking Osinbajo to the 2023 presidential race as displayed in Kano over the weekend and other places.

While denying link with the 2023 presidential campaign promotional materials, the Office of the Vice said Osinbajo is now “rather focused on working in his capacity as Vice President in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges and working to further boost the economy.

The statement partly reads: “There has again been a flurry of activities, such as the release of campaign style promotional videos, banners in the Social Media and even the deployment of political posters in some parts of the country, including the FCT and Kano, insinuating that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has joined the 2023 Presidential Race.

“The Office of the Vice President wishes to reiterate a statement on the same subject, made earlier in May this year.

“The Office of the Vice President is not in any way connected with the distribution and deployment of any 2023 political posters whether on the streets or in online videos, banners and the like on the Social Media.

“All these are simply needless distractions from the urgent tasks of governance needed in our country at this time.

“Prof. Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election, but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as Vice President in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges and working to further boost the economy.

“Therefore, we ask that people desist from such publications while we all deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, and the enthronement of peace and prosperity in the land.”

