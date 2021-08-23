2023: Tinubu group slams Yahaya Bello

Monday, August 23, 2021 9:22 am


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has drawn the ire of supporters of national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his recent assertions on the 2023 presidential election.

The Kogi State Governor had in a recent interview asked Tinubu to drop his 2023 presidential ambition and support younger members of APC like him to get the presidential ticket of the party as successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.

But some supporters of the yet to be declared 2023 presidential ambition of  the former Lagos governor under the aegis of Tinubu Support Group said Bello has not demonstrated enough competence as governor of Kogi State and should not aspire for a bigger office.

TSG said this in a statement titled, ‘Your failure in governance has betrayed the Not-too-young-to-Run Campaign-TAG replies Yahaya Bello,’ signed by the Director- General of the TSG, Umar Ibrahim, in Abuja, on Sunday.

According to the group, Tinubu remained the most qualified and competent candidate to succeed Buhari.

“All Nigerians can attest to the fact that Governor Bello of Kogi State is a disgrace to the Not-too-Young-to-Run campaign.

“How do we commit a great nation such as Nigeria to a so-called youthful governor who was given an opportunity to lead his state and he messed things up?

“It is on record that you, governor Bello, remain the governor with the highest number of months of unpaid salaries, and nonperformance despite the huge sums of both internal and federally-generated revenues.

“We advise that you channel all your efforts into begging and praying for forgiveness for all the sufferings you have inflicted on the good people of Kogi state rather than eyeing the presidency.”

 

