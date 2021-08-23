Afghan security officer killed in armed clash at Kabul airport

Afghan security officer killed in armed clash at Kabul airport

Monday, August 23, 2021 11:14 am


Kabul Airport:

Kabul Airport:

An Afghan security officer has been killed in a skirmish between Afghan security forces and German and American soldiers with attackers at the north gate of Kabul airport.

German army tweeted that three more people were injured in the incident in the early hours of Monday morning.

No Bundeswehr soldiers were harmed in the incident, the army said.

The airport has seen tumultuous scenes in recent days as Western states evacuate their citizens and Afghan local staff in the wake of the Taliban militants coming to power.

Seven Afghan civilians had died amid the chaos around the airport, according to the British Defence Ministry.

The U.S. Government on Sunday expressed concern about a potential attack by the terrorist militia Islamic State at the airport or in the vicinity.

In spite of the ongoing chaos and intense August heat, people had continued to flock to the airport on Sunday, a witness on the scene told dpa.

Evacuations had gathered pace, with discussions under way involving the U.S. and its allies about letting U.S. forces stay longer to enable more people to be flown out.

The Germany’s Bundeswehr had flown more than 2,700 people from Kabul, including more than 1,800 Afghans.

Since taking power in the country on Aug. 15, the Taliban has been slow to take over the day-to-day running of the country.

The group has called on former government employees to continue doing their jobs.

Negotiations with other political groups are under way to form a government.

Since then, members of the opposition, journalists, human rights activists and local staff who worked for Western countries have feared acts of revenge. (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi Dies: Once Narrated How Her Son Escaped Death on Coup Day
    Section of Trump's border wall affected by flooding 22 mins ago

    Trump border wall damaged by heavy flooding
    Taliban militants on the streets in Afghanistan 34 mins ago

    Singapore to help with Afghan airlift but hopes to see U.S. ‘resolve’
    36 mins ago

    Nigerian Politics and Fallacy of PDP – APC Semblance
    Juliari Batubara: found guilty of accepting 1.16 million dollars in kickbacks from companies appointed to supply food aid packages to Indonesians affected by the pandemic 40 mins ago

    Indonesian politician jailed for stealing COVID-19 aid funds
    Ma-Riekpen Edekin Evbogbai: Call for a shift from the conventional hydro-based energy to renewable or solar-powered energy sources, to drive economic and industrial growth in the country. 54 mins ago

    Economic growth: Don calls for shift to renewable energy
    55 mins ago

    Zainab Ahmed’s Sleepless Nights and the Nigerian Economy
    Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama 1 hour ago

    Despite challenges, Nigeria’s foreign policy stays its Pan-Africanist course