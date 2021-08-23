BBNaija: Maria and fake eviction night tale

Monday, August 23, 2021 7:41 am


By Taiye Olayemi
The Big Brother Naija Season 6, Shine Ya Eye, housemates were left utterly surprised after the fake eviction night planned by Maria and Biggie was executed.
Biggie the unseen coordinator of the show had planned in the course of the week with Maria who happened to be the head of house to put up some housemates for possible eviction.
Biggie disclosed only to Maria that no housemate would be leaving the show but that was only a prank Maria needed to execute, as Biggie promised to reward Maria if the plan was well executed.
Meanwhile, all the housemates believed that at least two of the nominated housemates would be leaving the show on Sunday evening, the eviction night.
Finally, Maria was made to nominate 6 housemates for possible eviction few hours to the eviction time.
The housemates nominated by Maria were Pere, her closest male housemate, Emmanuel, Angel, Yousef, Jaypaul and JMK.
These 6 nominated housemates were obviously unsettled during the live eviction show until Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show disclosed that all eviction processes were just pranks pulled by Biggie.
The housemates were finally relieved of the eviction tension while Maria awaits her reward for a well executed fake eviction process as promised by Biggie.
The television reality show is running into the 5th week since July 24.
The show gets more interesting due to the pranks and a series of task challenges given to the housemates by various sponsors.

