Gunmen kill 4, abduct 50 others in Zamfara – Police

Gunmen kill 4, abduct 50 others in Zamfara – Police

Monday, August 23, 2021 5:04 pm


File: Gunmen: Kill 4, abduct 50 in Zamfara

File: Gunmen: Kill 4, abduct 50 in Zamfara

By Ishaq Zaki

The Police Command in Zamfara on Monday, confirmed that gunmen killed four persons and abducted 50 others in Goran Namaye town in Maradun Local Government Area.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, made the disclosure to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

Shehu said the attackers, who came in large number, invaded the town around midnight on Sunday, killed four persons and abducted 50 others.

He, however, said that the police tactical operatives had been deployed to the area.

According to him, CP Yakubu Elkana, has ordered immediate search and rescue operation for the victims.

The PPRO said that the CP had urged the residents of the area to remain calm as the command was working with other security agencies to maintain law and order in the area.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    VP Osinbajo Salutes Richard Akinnola at 63, Calls Him “Outstanding Fighter”
    Late Prof. Yusuf Grillo, Veteran Nigerian Visual Artist 15 mins ago

    Veteran Artist, Yusuf Grillo dies at 86
    30 mins ago

    Security challenges in Nigeria and its implications for sustainable development
    Attahiru Jega 56 mins ago

    APC has not failed Nigerians, PGF replies Jega
    Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi 2 hours ago

    ‘A woman of exceptional courage’ – Buhari pays tribute to Lady Aguiyi-Ironsi
    Dorathy Bachor: raises alarm about EFCC raid 2 hours ago

    Why our operatives broke into Dorathy Bachor’s house – EFCC
    Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi 6 hours ago

    Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi Dies: Once Narrated How Her Son Escaped Death on Coup Day
    Kabul Airport: 6 hours ago

    Afghan security officer killed in armed clash at Kabul airport