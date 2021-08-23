Indonesian politician jailed for stealing COVID-19 aid funds

Indonesian politician jailed for stealing COVID-19 aid funds

Monday, August 23, 2021 10:52 am


Juliari Batubara: found guilty of accepting 1.16 million dollars in kickbacks from companies appointed to supply food aid packages to Indonesians affected by the pandemic

Juliari Batubara: found guilty of accepting 1.16 million dollars in kickbacks from companies appointed to supply food aid packages to Indonesians affected by the pandemic

An Indonesian politician was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday for embezzling more than 1 million dollars of COVID-19 aid funds when he was social affairs minister last year.

Juliari Batubara was guilty of having accepted 14.6 billion rupiah (1.16 million dollars) in kickbacks from companies appointed to supply food aid packages to Indonesians affected by the pandemic, a Jakarta court said.

Batubara, a former treasury official for the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, was ordered to return the embezzled funds or serve an additional sentence of two years.

He would be barred from holding political office for four years after completing his sentence.

The prosecutors said the ministry asked for a fee of 10,000 rupiah (less than one dollar) for every food pack in a COVID-19 aid programme worth 5.9 trillion rupiah.

Batubara was the fourth member of Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s cabinet to have been jailed for corruption.

Last month, politician Edhy Prabowo was sentenced to five years for accepting 4.3 billion rupiah in return for awarding companies permits to export baby lobsters when he was fisheries minister last year.

The Corruption Eradication Commission said Prabowo used bribe money to buy luxury items including Rolex watches and Tumi and Louis Vuitton bags – in Hawaii while on a business trip. (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi Dies: Once Narrated How Her Son Escaped Death on Coup Day
    Kabul Airport: 18 mins ago

    Afghan security officer killed in armed clash at Kabul airport
    Section of Trump's border wall affected by flooding 23 mins ago

    Trump border wall damaged by heavy flooding
    Taliban militants on the streets in Afghanistan 35 mins ago

    Singapore to help with Afghan airlift but hopes to see U.S. ‘resolve’
    37 mins ago

    Nigerian Politics and Fallacy of PDP – APC Semblance
    Ma-Riekpen Edekin Evbogbai: Call for a shift from the conventional hydro-based energy to renewable or solar-powered energy sources, to drive economic and industrial growth in the country. 56 mins ago

    Economic growth: Don calls for shift to renewable energy
    56 mins ago

    Zainab Ahmed’s Sleepless Nights and the Nigerian Economy
    Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama 1 hour ago

    Despite challenges, Nigeria’s foreign policy stays its Pan-Africanist course