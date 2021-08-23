Singapore to help with Afghan airlift but hopes to see U.S. ‘resolve’

Singapore to help with Afghan airlift but hopes to see U.S. ‘resolve’

Monday, August 23, 2021 10:58 am


Taliban militants on the streets in Afghanistan

Taliban militants on the streets in Afghanistan

Singapore will provide aircraft to help with evacuations from Kabul, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday, during a news conference with the visiting U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris thanked Lee for his generous offer, which came after U.S. said on Sunday it would commission commercial airlines to provide extra evacuation flights from Kabul’s international airport.

Harris would also this week visit Vietnam in the tour overshadowed by the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban and images of chaos at the airport as thousands attempt to get on flights leaving the country.

Declining to answer questions about the implications of the Taliban takeover for the U.S. role in the region, Harris said the Biden administration was singularly focused on the evacuations.

Lee said “what the U.S. does is going forward, how it reposition itself in the region’’ will influence perceptions of U.S. resolve and commitment to the region.’’

Lauding the robust and enduring partnership between the two countries , Lee said they would also collaborate on cyber security and on genome sequencing related to COVID-19.

They also discussed the disputed South China Sea, a flashpoint for U.S.-China rivalry, and the situation in Myanmar, where the army took power in a coup in February, the vice president said.

Harris’ trip, her second abroad since she assumed office, followed Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines a month ago. (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi Dies: Once Narrated How Her Son Escaped Death on Coup Day
    Kabul Airport: 19 mins ago

    Afghan security officer killed in armed clash at Kabul airport
    Section of Trump's border wall affected by flooding 24 mins ago

    Trump border wall damaged by heavy flooding
    37 mins ago

    Nigerian Politics and Fallacy of PDP – APC Semblance
    Juliari Batubara: found guilty of accepting 1.16 million dollars in kickbacks from companies appointed to supply food aid packages to Indonesians affected by the pandemic 41 mins ago

    Indonesian politician jailed for stealing COVID-19 aid funds
    Ma-Riekpen Edekin Evbogbai: Call for a shift from the conventional hydro-based energy to renewable or solar-powered energy sources, to drive economic and industrial growth in the country. 56 mins ago

    Economic growth: Don calls for shift to renewable energy
    56 mins ago

    Zainab Ahmed’s Sleepless Nights and the Nigerian Economy
    Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama 1 hour ago

    Despite challenges, Nigeria’s foreign policy stays its Pan-Africanist course