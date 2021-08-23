Taraba: Miyetti Allah hands over 11 kidnappers, gun runners to police

Taraba: Miyetti Allah hands over 11 kidnappers, gun runners to police

Monday, August 23, 2021 9:29 am


The suspects handed over to Taraba Police Command by Miyetti Allah

The suspects handed over to Taraba Police Command by Miyetti Allah

Richard Elesho

The leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN has begun a new synergy with the law enforcement agencies, aimed at fighting insecurity across the country.

The leadership of the association on Sunday handed over 11 suspected kidnappers and gun runners to the Taraba State Police Commissioner, Mr Abimbola Sokoya, at Maraban kunini, according to Daily Trust.

The suspects were presented during the formal inauguration of a 16-man committee set up to tackle criminal activities, especially kidnapping.

The chairman of the MACABAN in the state, Sahabi Tukur, said  this was done in response to pledge made before the Emir of Muri, Alhaji Abbas Tafida, and state Commissioner of police that they will expose criminal elements among them.

He said the committee members drawn from all the Fulani clans in the state would work along with police and other security agents in all the 16 local government areas  of the state to fish out kidnappers and other criminals.

The police commissioner commended the Fulani for their resolve to address kidnapping and other crimes being perpetrated by bad eggs among them.

He also called for collaboration effort between Adamawa, Benue and Taraba states in tackling kidnapping and other criminals activities.

He assured the Fulani of his command’s support to the command support  in  their efforts to weed out criminals elements among them.

Similarly, six kidnappers have repented  and have sworn with the Holy Qur’an that they would not engage in kidnapping, Cattle rustling or any other form of criminals activities anymore.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi Dies: Once Narrated How Her Son Escaped Death on Coup Day
    Kabul Airport: 19 mins ago

    Afghan security officer killed in armed clash at Kabul airport
    Section of Trump's border wall affected by flooding 24 mins ago

    Trump border wall damaged by heavy flooding
    Taliban militants on the streets in Afghanistan 35 mins ago

    Singapore to help with Afghan airlift but hopes to see U.S. ‘resolve’
    37 mins ago

    Nigerian Politics and Fallacy of PDP – APC Semblance
    Juliari Batubara: found guilty of accepting 1.16 million dollars in kickbacks from companies appointed to supply food aid packages to Indonesians affected by the pandemic 41 mins ago

    Indonesian politician jailed for stealing COVID-19 aid funds
    Ma-Riekpen Edekin Evbogbai: Call for a shift from the conventional hydro-based energy to renewable or solar-powered energy sources, to drive economic and industrial growth in the country. 56 mins ago

    Economic growth: Don calls for shift to renewable energy
    56 mins ago

    Zainab Ahmed’s Sleepless Nights and the Nigerian Economy