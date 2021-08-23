VP Osinbajo Salutes Richard Akinnola at 63, Calls Him “Outstanding Fighter”

Professor Yemi Osibajo wishing Richard Akinola, a happy 63rd birthday during a live broadcast of the 63rd lecture, titled: ” Security Challenges in Nigeria and its Implications for Sustainable Development”.

According to him: ” From my days in the early 80s as a university law teacher in the University of Lagos, he and I have come a long way. From the days the early 80s and later when I served as a special adviser to the then Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola. In those years, Richard was one of the most respected judiciary correspondents.

” And one of the earliest civil rights activists and I mean, a co-founder of the civil liberty organization which was then led by a foremost human rights organization, and later became a founding chairman of the Board of Trustees, of Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project, SERAP.

” Richard is not only a level Greek but also a dear friend of mine. A man of many gifts and talents. Always multitasking. A lawyer, journalist, and activist. An author of 17 books on media, law, human rights, politics, and other issues of national development.

” I hear that he has now added another feather to his cap as a social media influencer. A man driven with a passion for justice and fairness. All of us his friends and associates know him as a man comfortable with his children, content, a forthright and honest man with the courage of his conviction.

” An outstanding fighter. Always speaking out and supporting social justice and public-spirited courses. And all manners of progressive ideas. Richard played a key role in the struggle for democracy, especially during the Abacha years.

At some points spending time in detention and suffering so many deprivations. Today, Richard likens to heaven as the founder of the Richard Akinola Foundation.

“Now, more than a decade ago, focusing on the welfare of widows of journalists and activists. Richard, I have the mandate of our friends to now, asked that as you turned 63, you must realize that you are nearing 70, you must no doubt. Let me join my sister who has been a pillar for many years. And the children, grandchildren. All members of the family. Your friends, associates, locally and internationally to wish you a very happy 63rd birthday.

“I pray that as your day so shall your strength, wisdom, and f, favor with God in Jesus mighty name, Amen. Happy Birthday, my brother, God bless you.