Why our operatives broke into Dorathy Bachor's house – EFCC

Monday, August 23, 2021 2:49 pm


Dorathy Bachor: raises alarm about EFCC raid

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has accused Big Brother Naija former housemate, Dorothy Bacho of lying about a raid in the building housing her apartment of in Lekki area of Lagos early Monday morning.

EFCC said this in a statement issued in reaction to an instagram post by the reality tv star that operatives of the Commission broke into her home in the early hours of Monday.

Dorathy had in the post alleged that the operatives who were after some fraudsters in the building broke into her apartment and she was forced to come out nearly naked.

EFCC confirmed that its operatives were indeed in the building housing the apartments, but added that Dorathy was not at home at the time of the raid, contrary to her claims on the social media in a statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren, its Head of Media & Publicity.

The agency also said its operatives arrested nine internet fraudsters during the raid.

Read the full statement below

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a post on Instagram by one Dorothy Bachor, alleging that operatives of the Commission broke into her home in the early hours of today, 23rd August, 2021

The Commission can confirm that operatives from the Lagos Command of the Commission, acting on verified intelligence, executed a Search Warrant at a block of flats located in the Lekki area of Lagos on Monday, 23rd August, 2021 during which nine internet fraud suspects were arrested.

Ms. Bachor’s apartment happened to be one of the flats in the building. EFCC operatives had knocked on her entrance door, identified themselves as being from the Commission on a mission to execute a Search Warrant. But they were refused entry, for several minutes by Bachor’s sister. The operatives were left with no choice than to force their way in, lest suspects escape or destroy vital evidence.

It is important to state that law abiding citizens have no reason to refuse the execution of a validly obtained Search Warrant. And, contrary to the information making the rounds in the social media, Ms. Bachor was not present during the operation and the anti- EFCC stories about her coming out half-naked among other fantastical details appear to have been invented to fit the pattern she and other internet-fueled stars so desperately want to push about the EFCC.

It is important to reiterate that nine alleged internet fraud suspects were apprehended in the block of flats housing Ms. Bachor’s apartment.

