Bandits invade NDA, shoot 2 officers dead, kidnap another

Bandits invade NDA, shoot 2 officers dead, kidnap another

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 11:27 am


Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA: invaded by bandits

Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA: invaded by bandits

Security operatives have launched a manhunt for the daring bandits who invaded the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA in Kaduna State early Tuesday morning, killing two officers and abducting one other officer.

Channels Television reports that the bandits invaded the NDA premises located near the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka,where 39 students were abducted by bandits in March disguised in a military uniform.

The bandits successfully passed through the security gate into the academy and proceeded to the officers’ quarters where they began shooting sporadically.

The bandits in the process, killed two officers (a Major and a Squadron Leader), and later on, took another Major away through the nearby bush inside the academy.

According to Channels, though the troops of the NDA Quick Response Team were alerted by the gunfire, they were unable to rescue the kidnapped officer as the bandits were already gone with the victim.

The security operatives on the manhunt for the bandits are being assisted with air surveillance to arrest the fleeing bandits and rescue the officers.

Credit: Channels Television

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Afghans fleeing Afghanistan after takeover of Kabul by millitants 20 mins ago

    Afghan evacuation on ‘war footing’ as G7 meets on Taliban deadline
    File: Taliban militants 27 mins ago

    UN rights boss says has credible reports of Taliban executions
    Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban’s deputy leader and negotiator: Named into Taliban's 12-member council 1 hour ago

    Taliban’s 12-member council to include Karzai, Abdullah, Baradar
    L-R: Director-General, BPP, Mamman Ahmadu, FNIQS presenting a set of the BPP document to the Commandant General, NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi during the courtesy visit 2 hours ago

    BPP’s DG advocates strategic procurement process for impact
    Students taking SSCE examination: Kogi warns against Miracle Centres 2 hours ago

    2021 SSCE: Kogi moves against ‘miracle centres’
    Senate President Ahmad Lawan 3 hours ago

    PIB: Lawan dismisses allegation of $10m bribe
    File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria: 3 hours ago

    Kogi: Gunmen kill 2 policemen, injure others
    PDP Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus: High Court of Rivers sack him from office 3 hours ago

    PDP crisis: I’m not afraid of court order, says Secondus