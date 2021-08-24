BPP’s DG advocates strategic procurement process for impact

The Director General of the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP), Mamman Ahmadu, has suggested the need for the procurement process to be strategic, in order to achieve the desired results of reducing waste and saving costs.

A statement by Janet McDickson, Head, BPP Media, quoted Mamman as making the suggestion when he received the new Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NCDC), Ahmed Audi, who paid him a courtesy visit.

The DG advised that the NSCDC procurement officers should be trained on the basic principles of procurement.

“Going through the procurement process thoroughly, while procuring equipment of any sort saves time and saves the nation’s resources,’’ he said.

He commended the NSCDC boss for his reform initiatives since assuming office and assured him of collaboration in terms of training to achieve success.

The NSCDC boss said that his visit was to tap from the vast experience of the DG, whom he described as a silent achiever.

He said that BPP was central to the procurement reforms in NSCDC, adding that the visit was also to familiarise himself with the bureau and to enable collaboration on issues of procurement processes.

Audi assured that NSCDC procurement officers had been properly trained on effective procurement processes.