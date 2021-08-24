COVID-19: Nigeria records 565 new cases, 8 deaths on Monday

COVID-19: Nigeria records 565 new cases, 8 deaths on Monday

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 8:02 am


COVID-19

COVID-19 cases on increase in Nigeria

By Abujah Racheal

Nigeria on Monday recorded 565 new COVD-19 cases and eight deaths, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

The NCDC stated this on Tuesday.

The centre said that this brings the total infections, since the index case in 2020, to 187, 588.

The NCDC attributed the surge to the highly transmissible Delta variant and low vaccination rates across the country.

The centre also said that eight COVID-19 related deaths were reported  on Monday, bringing the total fatality figure to 2,276.

The NCDC stated that the new cases were reported in 13 states and the FCT.

It noted that Lagos state recorded the highest infections with 205  while Rivers followed with 73 cases, Ondo-63, FCT-53, Oyo-53, Ekiti-37, Delta-24, Edo-20, and Benue-12.

Others are Bayelsa-six, Kwara-six, Osun-six, Ogun-five, and Adamawa-two.

According to the centre,  Monday’s  report includes a backlog of cases of seven cases reported from Benue on Aug. 17 ,  one on Aug.  18  and four on Aug. 19.

The Public Health agency did not indicate if majority of the known active cases were from the contagious Delta variant.

The agency stated that over 2,727,834 million people had been tested while 168,818 patients recovered following the discharge of 363 additional people on Sunday.

The centre added that the multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level II, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the agency announced that its toll free number has been changed to “DIAL 6232 for FREE

“If you have a cough, you are feverish and any of these symptoms:Loss of taste/smell, difficulty breathing‬, diarrhoea, catarrh‬, fatigue‬, ‪shivering‬‬, body pain‬, headache‬‬ and  sore throat‬, Please stay at home and contact your state ministry of health via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/contact.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Reuben Abati 16 mins ago

    2023: Tinubu vs Bello and others
    Mozambique former President Amando Guebuza 9 hours ago

    Former President’s son, others on trial for fraud
    IGP Alkali Baba: 9 hours ago

    You must step up battle against IPOB, I-G tells Delta CP
    BBNaija: Maria, Pere, Queen, Cross, Sammie and JMK nominated for eviction 9 hours ago

    BBNaija eviction: Why Maria, Pere, Queen, Cross, Sammie, JMK were nominated, their chances of survival
    One of the lawmakers sleeping during the plenary of Katsina House of Assembly on Monday over worsening insecurity in the state 9 hours ago

    Katsina lawmakers weep over increased killings, kidnappings by bandits
    Vice Chancellor,Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education 9 hours ago

    You join cult, you waste your life – Ignatus Ajuru varsity VC warns students
    Governor Godwin Obaseki and Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi during the courtesy call in Benin on Monday 9 hours ago

    Why Nigeria’s foreign reserve, naira value will continue to fall – Obaseki
    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo: Denies interest in 2023 presidential race for now 10 hours ago

    2023: Again, Osinbajo speaks on alleged presidential ambition