Gunmen invade Nigerian Defence Academy, kill 2 personnel, abduct 1

Gunmen invade Nigerian Defence Academy, kill 2 personnel, abduct 1

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 12:44 pm


 

Nigerian Defence Academy

Gunmen break into Nigerian Defence Academy, 2 personnel die, 1 abducted

What happened this morning was like the mouse daring the lion in its den. The only trouble was that the rat included casualties on the jungle king. Unfortunate!

The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Major Bashir Muhd Jajira,
Academy Public Relations Officer

Jajira said during the unfortunate incident, “we lost two personnel and one was abducted.”

He added: “The Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescuing the abducted personnel.

The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that this unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.”

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Afghans fleeing Afghanistan after takeover of Kabul by millitants 1 hour ago

    Afghan evacuation on ‘war footing’ as G7 meets on Taliban deadline
    File: Taliban militants 2 hours ago

    UN rights boss says has credible reports of Taliban executions
    Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA: invaded by bandits 2 hours ago

    Bandits invade NDA, shoot 2 officers dead, kidnap another
    Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban’s deputy leader and negotiator: Named into Taliban's 12-member council 2 hours ago

    Taliban’s 12-member council to include Karzai, Abdullah, Baradar
    L-R: Director-General, BPP, Mamman Ahmadu, FNIQS presenting a set of the BPP document to the Commandant General, NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi during the courtesy visit 3 hours ago

    BPP’s DG advocates strategic procurement process for impact
    Students taking SSCE examination: Kogi warns against Miracle Centres 3 hours ago

    2021 SSCE: Kogi moves against ‘miracle centres’
    Senate President Ahmad Lawan 4 hours ago

    PIB: Lawan dismisses allegation of $10m bribe
    File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria: 4 hours ago

    Kogi: Gunmen kill 2 policemen, injure others