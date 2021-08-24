Kogi: Gunmen kill 2 policemen, injure others

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

It was a black Monday for security operatives in Kogi yesterday as bandits launched an attack on a team of five policemen at a check point in Kabba, headquarters of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, LGA of the State. Two of the police officers were killed, while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The incident happened at Origa checkpoint along Iyara to Kabba road, at about 5 o’clock in the evening. The wounded Policemen were taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

The men of the underworld said to be from from Ekiti axis, were said to be passing by in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) when the police officers who were at the checkpoint flagged them down for a routine check. Rather than obey, the gunmen suddenly opened fire on two of them and sped off.

The source added that three other policemen who managed to escape sustained various injuries as the fleeing robbers shot sporadically to pave their way for escape.

It was also learned that the affected policemen were from the newly created Kabba police B divisional headquarters.

The remains of the two policemen were said to have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Kabba, while the injured are said to be undergoing treatment at a private hospital.