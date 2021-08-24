Residents flee after gunmen kill 6 persons in 2 Ogoni communities

Residents flee after gunmen kill 6 persons in 2 Ogoni communities

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 10:32 pm


FILE Photo: Gunmen:

FILE Photo: Gunmen: kill 6 in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Some residents  of Kono in Boue and Gwara communities in Khana local Government Area of Rivers State have deserted the communities following invasion  of the area by unknown gunmen on Monday.
Three persons were allegedly killed in each of the communities by the rampaging gunmen, there resulting in panic which forced the residents to flee.
The Public Relations Officer of Community Development Community (CDC) of Kono in Boue, Mr Nwibakpo Golden, in an interview with our reporter disclosed that three persons were killed in his community, while some  natives fled the  community.
Mr Golden suggested location of a Police Division in the community and rehabilitation of the bad portion of the roads in the area to effectively tackle the incessant attack by gunmen.
Gunmen had previously attacked Kono, and other communities in Boue over three times this year.
When contacted the Spokesperson of Rivers State Police command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, told  said he is yet to briefed of such incident.

