Senator Biyi Durojaiy dies of Covid-19 at 88

The pro-democracy community in Nigeria has lost one of its own, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye. He, according to The Punch, died of COVID-19 on Monday in Lagos at the age of 88. In the Fouth Republic, he was a Senator. Also, he was a former Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has mourned his death. Abiodun, in a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, expressed shock over the passage of the Ijebu-Igbo politician.

The statement read that Durojaiye who was a leading member of the pro-democracy group, NADECO, was also in the National Assembly between 1999 and 2003 on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy.

“He was with us during the Stakeholders meeting for the Ward Congress last month and was a strong pillar of our Administration,” the governor was quoted by The Punch as saying.