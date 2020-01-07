No pressure on me to contest 2023 presidency – Ex-President Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied reports that he was under pressure to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The rumour that the former President will contest the Presidency in 2023 have been circulating on different social media platforms in recent times.

But Ikechukwu Eze, the former President’s spokesperson said nothing could be farther from the truth in a statement on Tuesday.

Eze said Jonathan’s mind is presently occupied with promoting peace and sustainable democracy in Africa rather than scheming for involvement in another electoral contest.

“There was nothing like that. The former President has not made any comments nor spoken to anyone on the coming elections.

“He is busy concentrating on his foundation, The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), and its work of promoting peace, sustainable democracy and youth empowerment in Africa,” Eze said.