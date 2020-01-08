114 robbery suspects arrested in Lagos in 55 days, says CP Odumosu

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 9:08 pm


CP-Hakeem-Odumosu

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu,  on Wednesday said  that 114 armed robbery suspects were arrested within the first 55 days of his assumption of office.

Odumosu stated this while giving his stewardship in the last 55 as the incumbent Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

The CP  said this while addressing newsmen at a news  conference which held at the Command’s headquarters in  Ikeja.

“I assumed duty as the 26th Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command on Nov. 14, 2019, and the last 55 days had been quite eventful and tasking.

“It is worthy to note that crime rate has drastically reduced within the period under review.

“From November that I took over till date, the command arrested 114 armed robbery suspects and successfully foiled 22 armed robbery attempts,” he said.

The commissioner said that seven armed robbery suspects died during  various  exchanges of gunfire with the police.

“Fourteen  suspects were arrested for cultism, three arrested for kidnapping and 82 arrested for murder cases.

“The state also recorded nine cases of suicide.

“The command recovered 11 stolen vehicles and so far 2,300 motorcycles were impounded during the enforcement of  the Lagos State traffic laws,” he said.

Odumosu said that his mission as commissioner was to provide a safe and secure state that would guarantee socio-economic wellbeing for  the people and enhance  quality of life.

He said that this would be achieved through a more courageous, dedicated, humane and professional policing in the state.

“Our policy plans for 2020 include full implementation of community based policing  and strategies that will close the gaps between the police and the public to foster cordial relationship.

“Also, feasibility policing and prompt response to distress calls as well as intelligently led policing approach, professional and unbiased investigation of criminal cases and diligent prosecution will be carried out.

“There will also be respect for  all and protection of human rights and zero tolerance for corruption.

“Also, the command will  collaborate with other relevant security agencies in curbing crimes and criminality in the state,” he said.

The commissioner added that capacity building for officers and men of the command with enhanced welfare packages would also be put in place.

He said this would encourage the officers to  put in their best in fighting crimes in the state.

He said that cultism and gangsterism had also been brought to their  barest minimum since he assumed office.

“We identified the major cultist groups to include: ‘Eye’ Confraternity, ‘Aiye’ Confraternity, ‘One million boys’ of Ajegunle, ‘Fadeyi’ boys, ‘Akala’ boys at Mushin, ‘Awawa’ boys at Agege, and ‘Ijesha’ boys of Surulere.

“We arrested over 100  members of the ‘One million boys’ gang  on Dec. 31 during a night raid based on information that they were going to carry out a carnival in Ajegunle.

“We had reviewed our strategies and initiated far reaching approaches to totally eradicate the menace of cultism in our streets,” he said.

Odumosu thanked  the members of the public for their cooperation in providing necessary information that had helped the police in dealing with crimes effectively in the state.

