First Technical University appoints Balogun as Registrar

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 11:26 pm


Olayinka Balogun

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The First Technical University, Tech-U, situated in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State has appointed Mrs. Olayinka Balogun as the Registrar of the institution.

According to a statement signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Akeem Lasisi, Balogun, who hails from Igboora, in Ibarapa Central Local Government, Oyo Central Senatorial District, Oyo State will be the first substantive Registrar to be appointed in the University.

Until her appointment, Mrs. Balogun, a Principal Assistant Registrar at the University of Ibadan was on sabbatical leave at Tech-U as the Deputy Registrar/Director, Vice-Chancellor’s Office.

As the Principal Assistant Registrar at UI, Balogun was the Head, Senate Unit of the Academic Division of the Registry. She also previously worked as Principal Assistant Registrar and Administrative Officer at the university.

Balogun holds an M. A., Peace and Conflict Studies, from the University of Ibadan as well as Masters in Industrial and Labour Relations, MLR, from the same institution.

