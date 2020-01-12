Photo: Okoya brings Obasano and Tinubu together

Photo: Okoya brings Obasano and Tinubu together

Sunday, January 12, 2020 3:27 pm


Obasanjo sitting between Tinubu and Osinbajo. Photo credit: gwg.ng

This is a period when seemingly apolitical elements have been bringing political foes together under the same roof and the rafters did not come crashing on the hosts and the fiends.

First, Nuhu Ribadu, one time Economic anf Financial Crimes Comiision, during the wedding of his two sons, brought Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Tinubu and Yemi Osinabjo together. They did not pour acid on themselves!

Now, Razaq Akani Okoya, Eleganza Industries boss, who marked his 80th birthday today, invited former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Asiwaju Tinubu, Osinbajo and other high heeled individuals who have much to spare together. Okoya did not stop at making them sit in the same hall, he as shown in this photo by gwg.ng, sandwitched Obasanjo between Tinubu and Osinbajo.
Who says this is not a season of olive branch? Political followers should take a cue from these men.

Osinbajo and Atiku at the wedding of Ribadu’s sons

