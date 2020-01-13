Rev. Uma Ukpai: Pastor Adeboye reveals his spiritual father

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has denied reports making the rounds in some blogs that he told members of his congregation that popular cleric, Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai, is his spiritual father.

Pastor Adeboye, in a short statement published on his verified Facebook page, said though he hold Dr Ukpai in high esteem, the Cleric is not his spiritual father.

Speaking emphatically, the Redeemed Church General Overseer said his Spiritual Father remains Late Reverend (Pa) Josiah Akindayomi. the Founder and General Superintendent of RCCG.

See the full statement below:

Shalom saints, this is to bring to the attention of the general public that the news circulating around the internet and social media space concerning me saying Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai is my spiritual father is very WRONG. Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai is one of the highly respected Generals in faith in Nigeria and he is someone I hold in high esteem. That being said, my Spiritual Father remains Late Reverend (Pa) Josiah Akindayomi the Founder and General Superintendent of RCCG. I wish everybody a wonderful fasting season and may God keep us all in all our dealings in JESUS name (Amen).