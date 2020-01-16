PHOTOS: Aregbesola, Lai Mohammed, Imams, Pastors at Akande’s 81st birthday

Thursday, January 16, 2020 4:16 pm


Aregbesola, Lai Mohammed join in cutting of Akande 81st birthday cake

Former Governor of Osun State and Interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Bisi Akande celebrated his 81st birthday on Thursday in his hometown of Ila Oragun.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed joined members of the community to celebrate with Akande. Though the former Osun governor is a Muslim, apart from Imams, the occasion was also attended by some Christian clerics. See more pictures below:

 

📷: Lekan Ilesanmi

