Photos: Mr Jonathan Olusesan Dipeolu buried in Lagos

Photos: Mr Jonathan Olusesan Dipeolu buried in Lagos

Saturday, January 18, 2020 11:22 am


Church service for the late Sesan Dipeolu at the Chapel of Healing Cross, CMUL LUTH, Idi-Araba, Lagos held on the 17th of January, 2020. All photos in the story by Ayodele Efunla

 

By Ayodele Efunla

Family and friends of the late Mr. Olusesan Dipeolu gathered at the Chapel of the Healing Cross, CMUL/LUTH, Idi Araba in Lagos to give the deceased a befitting burial. The funeral service which started at exactly 10a.m on Friday 17th January was well attended by all a sundry. The Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, was also at the event.

The Darlington event center, Ilupeju, the venue of the reception party was fully packed with people who came to honour the patriarch. Legendary Mr, Jimi Solanke serenaded the audience with music from yesteryear.

About the deceased, Mr. Johnathan Olusesan Dipeolu was a teacher, historian, journalist, librarian, and scholar. He was born on 13th January 1930 to the family of the late Mr. Joseph Dipeolu of Oke-Ijeun and late madam Felicia Dipeolu. He died on 18th December 2019. He was 90 years old.

Professor Adewale Dipeolu, son of the deceased, Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu

The Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osibajo at the funeral service for the late Pa Sesan Dipeolu at the Chapel of Healing Cross, Lagos, earlier today

Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, Amabassador Adeyemi Dipeolu and Senator Babafemi Ojudu

Mr Jimi Solanke and Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni

Ambassador Akin Fayemi, Ambassador Toyin Solaja and Ambassador Sola Abolurin

Olusegun Ononaiye and Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye.jpg

Ambassador and Mrs Aderemi Esan

Barrister Molara Adedeji, Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu and Barrister Moremi Soyinka Onijala

Children of the late Pa Sesan Dipeolu at the funeral service held at the Chapel of Healing Cross, LUTH, Idi Araba, Lagos on the 17th day of January 2020

Dr Aboki Zhawa, Pro-Chancellor, FUNAAB, Prof Micheal Ozoje and Mr Olusola Tobun

Professor Bolanle Akeredolu-Ale and Mrs Oluwatoyin Dawodu

Mr. Jonathan Olusesan Dipeolu

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    Travelogue: In Ethiopia, Xmas is in January
    5 hours ago

    What the Caine Prize Did to my Writing – Leila Aboulela
    5 hours ago

    Celine Dion’s Mom, Therese, Dies at 92
    7 hours ago

    Fola Oyewole: My link with first coup, why I fought on Biafran side
    15 hours ago

    Rivers Govt, NLC disagree over minimum wage
    16 hours ago

    9ice marks 40th birthday in style
    16 hours ago

    Driver dies after sex romp with mother of 3 in Delta
    16 hours ago

    I will bequeath free, fair elections – Buhari