Photos: Mr Jonathan Olusesan Dipeolu buried in Lagos

Church service for the late Sesan Dipeolu at the Chapel of Healing Cross, CMUL LUTH, Idi-Araba, Lagos held on the 17th of January, 2020. All photos in the story by Ayodele Efunla
By Ayodele Efunla
Family and friends of the late Mr. Olusesan Dipeolu gathered at the Chapel of the Healing Cross, CMUL/LUTH, Idi Araba in Lagos to give the deceased a befitting burial. The funeral service which started at exactly 10a.m on Friday 17th January was well attended by all a sundry. The Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, was also at the event.
The Darlington event center, Ilupeju, the venue of the reception party was fully packed with people who came to honour the patriarch. Legendary Mr, Jimi Solanke serenaded the audience with music from yesteryear.
About the deceased, Mr. Johnathan Olusesan Dipeolu was a teacher, historian, journalist, librarian, and scholar. He was born on 13th January 1930 to the family of the late Mr. Joseph Dipeolu of Oke-Ijeun and late madam Felicia Dipeolu. He died on 18th December 2019. He was 90 years old.
Professor Adewale Dipeolu, son of the deceased, Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu
The Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osibajo at the funeral service for the late Pa Sesan Dipeolu at the Chapel of Healing Cross, Lagos, earlier today
Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, Amabassador Adeyemi Dipeolu and Senator Babafemi Ojudu
Mr Jimi Solanke and Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni
Ambassador Akin Fayemi, Ambassador Toyin Solaja and Ambassador Sola Abolurin
Ambassador and Mrs Aderemi Esan
Barrister Molara Adedeji, Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu and Barrister Moremi Soyinka Onijala
Children of the late Pa Sesan Dipeolu at the funeral service held at the Chapel of Healing Cross, LUTH, Idi Araba, Lagos on the 17th day of January 2020
Dr Aboki Zhawa, Pro-Chancellor, FUNAAB, Prof Micheal Ozoje and Mr Olusola Tobun
Professor Bolanle Akeredolu-Ale and Mrs Oluwatoyin Dawodu
Mr. Jonathan Olusesan Dipeolu
