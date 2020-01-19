PHOTOS: Buhari visits Prince Charles

PHOTOS: Buhari visits Prince Charles

Sunday, January 19, 2020 8:09 pm


Prince Charles and President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari today on Sunday paid a visit to the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, in Scotland, on the sidelines of Uk-Africa Summit.

President Buhari and Prince Charles

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    Finance Act 2019: 20 Basic Food Items on VAT Exemption List
    39 mins ago

    Unpaid debt: Winding up petition filed against Med-View Airline
    55 mins ago

    A new case for a Commonwealth based on trade
    2 hours ago

    We are excited that Dangote Refinery is in Lagos-Sanwo Olu
    2 hours ago

    Photos: Damau Milk Farm Project groundbreaking ceremony, Kaduna
    3 hours ago

    Unsecured loan: Bank manager faces criminal charge
    3 hours ago

    Imo: Ogun PDP members join protest against S/Court judgment
    7 hours ago

    Bandits Attack: Buhari sends message to Emir of Potiskum