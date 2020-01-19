PHOTOS: Buhari visits Prince Charles

Sunday, January 19, 2020 8:09 pm
Prince Charles and President Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari today on Sunday paid a visit to the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, in Scotland, on the sidelines of Uk-Africa Summit.
President Buhari and Prince Charles
