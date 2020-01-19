PHOTOS: Drama as PDP members protest Ihedioha’s ouster in Imo

Dramatic scenes were on display as members of Peoples Democratic Party in Imo trooped to the streets of the state capital, Owerri, in protest over the sack of Emeka Ihedioha by the Supreme Court and the declaration of Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of the state.

Armed with placards expressing their disapproval of the Supreme Court verdict, the party members who were adorned in black attires went round Owerri, calling on the Supreme Court to reverse its verdict on the Imo governorship election. They vowed to continue with the protest until the verdict is reversed and Ihedioha is allowed to return as a governor, a demand which some analysts said may be impossible.

One of the protesters identified as Maria Mbakwe, the PDP Woman leader in the state burst into tears while speaking to journalists was. However, security operatives were on hand to ensure that the protest was not hijacked. See more pics below