3 conditions: Ijare people release arrested cows to Miyetti Allah

Monday, January 20, 2020 8:48 pm


Cows that were arrested by people of Ijare  , Ondo State, from Fulani pastoralists have been released, intact to the leaders of Miyetti Allah. 

However, there were three conditions set for the exercise:

1. Not to graze in Ijare again

2. To pay back for all damages done to farms

3. Farmers too, were warned by the Chiefs not to inflate the damages, so as to maintain the integrity of the town

Undertaking were signed by the leaders of the Fulanis.

The leaders of the Fulanis, according to a source in Ijare, “were sober and appreciative of the method employed by Ijare people.”

