2023: Wike reveals plot by ‘anti-democratic forces’ to take over Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, virtually turned the funeral Service in honour of Late Dr Ferry Gberegbe, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP election agent who was allegedly killed by the police at the Bori Collation Centre during the 2019 general election to another political rally.

Speaking at the funeral ceremony held at Betem Town, Khana Local Government Area of the State, Wike claimed he had information the anti-democratic forces are still plotting against Rivers State ahead of the 2023 elections.

He said: “I heard someone say two days ago, somebody in China told somebody in Port Harcourt that what happened in Imo State, that is what they will do in 2023. “They said they will write results and the court will accept the results. I said, Rivers State is a different state. If you write results, you face the consequences. I am not worried because these people are always boasting. In 2015, they said nobody would be Governor. Somebody became Governor. 2019, we will see what will happen and you will not even see electoral material, but today we are Governor. Now to give their people hope, they are talking of 2023. As a result of this young man, they will not see the Government House in 2023.” He said no matter the plot, Rivers State will continue to defend her votes.

He called on Nigerians to insist on defending their votes despite the devices of security forces working with anti-democratic forces to manipulate elections.

He urged Nigerians not to allow anti-democratic forces hijack the democratic process under any guise.

He said: “He did not die because of sickness, he did not die because he was doing something illegal.

He died in defence of our votes. The only crime he committed was to defend our votes.

It is only in this part of the country that you defend your votes and they say that you have committed an offence. Our friend and brother is gone, but he paid the price for democracy to survive in Nigeria. He paid for democracy to survive in Rivers State. As for those of us who have that spirit, he has laid the foundation for the defence of democracy.”.

Governor Wike assured the family of late Dr Ferry Gberegbe that he will stand with them.

“This young man died for our own sake. For the wife and the family, while I remain the Governor, I will continue to support you and the children. Even though we have taken care of the education of the children by what we have done, we will provide employment for the wife to sustain the family.

“There are people who must make sacrifices and we cannot allow them to make sacrifices without the required support.

A young man like this came to defend the votes and then he is killed. And then you want me to stay in Government House and Express my condolences, that will discourage others.

“I cannot abandon this family. We are not the kind of people who will abandon those who took risk in defence of democracy,” Governor Wike said.

Former MOSOP President, Ledum Mitee described Dr Ferry Gberegbe as a man committed to the struggle for Justice. He urged Nigerians to draw lessons for his upright life of sacrifice.

He said the politics should not attract problems to the community . The Former MOSOP President said that such evil should not be allowed to happen again in Ogoniland.

“I feel pained and not because I am speaking for a political party.. But I took a look at the tribute in this book and I feel touched by what I see as the symptoms of the Division of politics. I expect to see people in all the political spectrum who will have their tributes in this book”, he said.

In a sermon, the Bishop, Rivers Diocese of the Lutheran Church of Nigeria, Right Reverend Raphael Aju described the late Dr. Gberegbe as a forthright man who worked and contributed immensely in the service of God and humanity. He said died for the truth.

Right Reverend Aju who noted that nobody has right to take the life of another, as God who is the author and giver of life. He urged Nigerians irrespective of political affiliation to always see themselves as brothers.

He stated that God knows the killer of the late Dr Gberegbe, saying that any man who has a hand in the death of the deceased must pay the price.

The Bishop sued for an end to all the killings in the country and commended the Rivers State Governor for providing succour to the family of the deceased.