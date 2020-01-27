An Abuja High Court has sentenced Maryam Sanda to death after convicting her of killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

Justice Yusuf delivered verdict on Monday in his judgment on trial of Sanda over allegation that she stabbed the late Bilyaminu, her husband, to death during as argument sometimes in 2017.

The late Bilyaminu was a son of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Haliru Bello.

Delivering judgment, Justice Halilu, held that Sanda failed to explain the death of her husband being the last person with him.

Halilu, therefore held that Sanda stabbed him with a knife.

The police accused Sanda of stabbing her husband with a broken bottle at about 3:50 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2017

The police also accused Maimuna Aliyu, Sanda’s mother; Aliyu, her brother, and Sadiya Aminu, her housemaid, of tampering with evidence by cleaning the blood and other proofs from the crime scene, but charges were later dropped.

*Updated