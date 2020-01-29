EFCC arrests 10 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

EFCC arrests 10 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 8:33 pm


The suspected internet fraudsters

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, have arrested 10 suspected Internet fraudsters in Lagos.

The suspects were arrested in Westwood Estate, Ajah, Lagos during a sting operation on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, following intelligence report received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in cyber crime.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include a car, laptops and mobile phones.

The suspects will soon be arraigned in court.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    I will show you that I’m the Governor, Obaseki threatens Oshiomhole
    27 mins ago

    Money laundering: Witness testifies on Bauchi Gov. son’s bank deposits
    5 hours ago

    Laser fever: 3 persons confirmed dead in Rivers State
    5 hours ago

    Omo-Agege N1m richer after dismissal of perjury suit
    7 hours ago

    What Caused the Balogun Market, Lagos, Fire Disaster
    7 hours ago

    How you can resist the other woman!
    8 hours ago

    Just in: Rivers DPP orders release of “Ikokwu 4” from prison
    8 hours ago

    Agba Jalingo: Governor Ayade the chief prosecuting witness!