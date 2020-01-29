EFCC arrests 10 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, have arrested 10 suspected Internet fraudsters in Lagos.

The suspects were arrested in Westwood Estate, Ajah, Lagos during a sting operation on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, following intelligence report received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in cyber crime.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include a car, laptops and mobile phones.

The suspects will soon be arraigned in court.