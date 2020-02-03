EFCC arrests Kwara civil servant over job scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office has arrested a Senior Official of the Kwara State Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Olajumoke Rhoda Oyawoye for allegedly defrauding job seekers under the guise of helping them to secure employment in the Civil Service both at the Federal and State levels.

Oyawoye, a level 14 Officer with the Kwara State Ministry of Finance allegedly received various sums amounting to about N3million from her victims and went ahead to offer them fake appointment letters.

Her journey to infamy began when the Commission received two separate petitions alleging her involvement in employment scam.

According to the petition, Oyawoye claimed that she could help secure employment into the Civil Service and that for the State Employments it will cost N250,000 per slot while for Federal Government Parastatals it will cost N350,000.

The petitioner thereafter gave her N2million to assist in securing employment for his children and other Church members into the Nigerian Immigration Service.

“On September 2018, I discovered that all what she said was false and the people she collected money from through me were pestering me to return their money back and she kept giving serious of excuses,” the petitioner alleged.

Subsequently, the petition was investigated and her arrest effected. Items recovered in her house include, Curriculum Vitaes of her victims, offer letters of appointments of both the Kwara State Civil Service Commission and Federal Parastatals among others.

She will soon be arraigned in court.